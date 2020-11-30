SEC football TV schedule for games of December 5

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
16

23 hours ago
SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

The SEC Office on Sunday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, December 5.

December 5 will feature a CBS doubleheader with Florida at Tennessee in the afternoon and Alabama at LSU in primetime.

The traditional SEC Network triple-header on December 5 will feature Arkansas at Missouri in the first game of the day, Vanderbilt at Georgia in the afternoon window and South Carolina at Kentucky in primetime.

Saturday, December 5, 2020:

  • Texas A,amp;M at Auburn, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN
  • Arkansas at Missouri, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
  • Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS
  • Vanderbilt at Georgia, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network
  • South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
  • Alabama at LSU, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on CBS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR