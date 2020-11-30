SEC football TV schedule for games of December 5

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

The SEC Office on Sunday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, December 5.

December 5 will feature a CBS doubleheader with Florida at Tennessee in the afternoon and Alabama at LSU in primetime.

The traditional SEC Network triple-header on December 5 will feature Arkansas at Missouri in the first game of the day, Vanderbilt at Georgia in the afternoon window and South Carolina at Kentucky in primetime.

Saturday, December 5, 2020: