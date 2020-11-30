SCOTUS worries about CFAA's sweeping nature, with Justice Gorsuch saying that the US government's view of the law risks "making a federal criminal of us all,quot; (Eric Geller/Politico)

Eric Geller / Politico:
SCOTUS worries about CFAA’s sweeping nature, with Justice Gorsuch saying that the US government’s view of the law risks “making a federal criminal of us all,rdquo; — The Supreme Court on Monday indicated serious reservations about the ambiguity and scope of the nation’s only major cybercrime law …
