SCOTUS worries about CFAA's sweeping nature, with Justice Gorsuch saying that the US government's view of the law risks "making a federal criminal of us all,quot; (Eric Geller/Politico)

Eric Geller / Politico:

SCOTUS worries about CFAA’s sweeping nature, with Justice Gorsuch saying that the US government’s view of the law risks “making a federal criminal of us all,rdquo;  —  The Supreme Court on Monday indicated serious reservations about the ambiguity and scope of the nation’s only major cybercrime law …

