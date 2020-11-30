Scott Atlas resigns as special adviser to Trump on coronavirus By

Matilda Coleman
WASHINGTON () – Dr. Scott Atlas (NYSE:) has resigned as special adviser to President Donald Trump, a White House official said on Monday, after a controversial four months during which he clashed repeatedly with other members of the coronavirus task force.

“I am writing to resign from my position as special adviser to the president of the United States,” Atlas said in a letter to Trump dated Dec. 1, according to Fox News, which first reported his resignation.

Atlas was considered a special government employee on a 130-day detail that expires this week.

Atlas, a neuroradiologist, apologized on Twitter this month for giving an interview to Russia’s Kremlin-backed television station RT, saying he was unaware it was a registered foreign agent in the United States.

Atlas has been sharply criticized by public health experts, including Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. infectious disease expert, for providing Trump with misleading or incorrect information on the virus pandemic.

He has repeatedly downplayed the importance of face masks and this month said lockdowns had been “an epic failure” in stopping the spread of the virus.

His views on the handling of the pandemic have been denounced by peers at Stanford University’s medical school and elsewhere.

