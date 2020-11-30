Saban expects to coach vs. LSU

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said on Monday that he expects to return to the sideline for Saturday’s showdown at the LSU Tigers.

The 69-year-old widely admired as one of the greatest college coaches in history missed top-ranked Alabama’s 42-13 victory over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday after he tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday.

“I’m feeling fine, so you don’t need to worry about me,” Saban explained, according to Alex Scarborough of ESPN.

Southeastern Conference coronavirus protocols mandate that a coach who tests positive for the virus must isolate away from team activities for at least 10 days. That coach also needs to go at least 24 hours without the use of any fever-reducing medications and report improvements of previous symptoms typical of COVID-19 infections.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian served as Alabama interim coach during practice sessions and Saturday’s blowout win over Auburn, the first game Saban has missed in 13 seasons with the Crimson Tide. Sarkisian would remain in that role through the upcoming weekend if Saban isn’t cleared to return on Friday, as hoped.

LSU has traded wins and defeats throughout the campaign and fell to 3-4 overall via Saturday’s 20-7 loss to the Texas A,amp;M Aggies. After hosting Alabama, the Tigers finish the regular season with a road game at the No. 6-ranked Florida Gators.