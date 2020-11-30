Rugby news | Argentina captain Pablo Matera sacked over ‘xenophobic’ social media comments

Argentina Rugby Union have sacked captain Pablo Matera after a string of “xenophobic” social media comments resurfaced.

One comment, made on Twitter, referred to South Africa as a “country full of blacks” that Matera was glad to depart.

Matera was also suspended until further notice, along with fellow Pumas players Guido Pettit and Santiago Socino. They will apparently miss Saturday’s Test against Australia.

Sacked Argentina captain Pablo Matera during a Tri Nations Test against Australia. (Getty)

Matera posted an apology to his Instagram account.

“I had a tougher time. I am very ashamed. Apologies to all those who were offended by the atrocities I wrote,” he wrote.

“At that moment I did not imagine who I was going to become. Today I have to take charge of what I said years ago.

“I’m also sorry to my team and my family for the moment they are going through my actions and thanks to the people who love me for their support.”

Argentina’s governing body released the following statement.

“The Argentine Rugby Union strongly repudiates the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Los Pumas team on social networks and meeting urgently, the Board of Directors resolves: First, revoke Pablo Matera’s captaincy and request the staff to propose a new captain to the Board of Directors.

“Second, suspend Pablo Matera, Guido Petti and Santiago Socino from the national team until their disciplinary situation is defined.

“Third, initiate a disciplinary process for the three mentioned players, in charge of the Disciplinary Commission of the Argentine Rugby Union.

“Although the messages were expressed between 2011 and 2013 and do not represent the integrity as people that the three showed during this time in Los Pumas, from the Argentine Rugby Union we condemn any expression of hatred and consider it unacceptable…”

MORE TO COME…