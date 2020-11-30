Rosario Dawson Responds to Lawsuit Alleging Transphobic Attack

Rosario Dawson says she “understands” why fans of The Mandalorian are divided over her role in the Disney+ series.

In October 2019, Dedrek Finley accused the Men in Black actress and three of her family members of discriminating against him because he’s transgender, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Additionally, he accused them of battery, assault, emotional distress and several other allegations.

This lawsuit became a subject of controversy when The Mandalorian producers confirmed she’d portray Ahsoka Tano, a fan favorite character who originally appeared in the popular cartoon Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She made her first appearance in the Disney+ series last week.

Now, she tells Vanity Fair that if she were a fan, she too would “be concerned” after learning of her involvement in the lawsuit. However, the star says that “the truth is coming out” about what really happened in 2019. She states, “Every single claim of discrimination has been dismissed by the person who made them.”