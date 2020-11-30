Rohman Shawl gets Sushmita Sen’s name tattooed on his arm



Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen are a super cute couple. The couple loves showing their love on social media and there is no denying that. Be it couple-pictures, comments with kisses and hearts or posting about each other’s achievements, the duo never misses a chance to show the world they are in love. Rohman currently got Sushmita’s name tattooed on his arm and that is grabbing all the attention.

Though Rohman clarified that the tattoo isn’t permanent. He captioned the post as “The ink isn’t permanent. The love is”. While Sushmita reposted the pictures and captioned it, “#Rohmance”. Sushmita and Rohman make for a cute couple indeed.