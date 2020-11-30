Rita Ora Under Fire for ‘Selfish’ Birthday Party Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Instagram

The ‘Let You Love Me’ singer breaks lockdown rules in London by hosting a lavish bash at a restaurant in Notting Hill with more than 30 guests in attendance to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Rita Ora has angered many with her 30th birthday party. The “Let You Love Me” singer found herself in hot water after she broke lockdown rules in London by throwing a bash many deemed “selfish” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” singer was reported to have invited more than 30 friends to Casa Cruz restaurant in Notting Hill, West London for her birthday bash. The Sun reported that among the guests attending the Saturday, November 28 bash were her sister Elena Ora, “The Only Way Is Essex” star Vas J Morgan, as well as Cara Delevingne and her sister Poppy Delevingne.

“Rita and her sister came to the restaurant first, all dolled up and clearly looking forward to a good night,” a source told the outlet about the event. “There were a number of guests, all dressed up very glamorously, and everyone entered the building through the back, with security watching the front to make sure no one else went in. It went on until the early hours.”

“The Masked Singer” alum’s decision to do the secret party has since drawn backlash. A 38-year-old mum who lives near the restaurant slammed the singer, “I have no idea how anyone could be selfish enough to do something like this. It’s disgraceful having a party with so many people during a pandemic.”

Another criticism came from a hospital worker who stated, “Like many others, we sacrificed our big day to follow the rules so it’s really frustrating to hear that some haven’t. Perhaps they think the rules don’t apply to them because they’re rich or famous.” A third additionally criticized, “I’m not sure why Rita Ora doesn’t have to live by the same laws that the rest of us do.”

Rita was accused of flouting the lockdown laws since the U.K. Government applied for a national lockdown from November 5 to December 2. It is written in the rules that people “must not meet socially indoors with family or friends unless they are part of your household, meaning the people you live with, or your support bubble.”

Rita has yet to respond to the backlash.