Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ‘Dating’ Again After Spotted Together in New York

Instagram

The ‘We Found Love’ singer and the ‘F**kin’ Problems’ rapper, who were reported rekindling their romance earlier this year, spark romance rumors anew after they’re seen hanging out together at the Beatrice Inn.

–

Just when fans have stopped speculating about the nature of their relationship, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked dating rumors anew. The Barbadian songstress and the Harlem-born rapper, who were dating on-and-off since 2013, have reportedly been spotted together in New York.

The “Only Girl (In the World)” hitmaker and the A$AP Mob member were seen hanging out with a group of friends at the Beatrice Inn in West Village on Saturday night, November 28, the Page Six reports. According to the site, the two artists, who are both 32 years old, were “having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York” and “were seated discreetly behind a curtain” two days after Thanksgiving.

On the same day news about Rih and Rocky’s New York outing surfaced, PEOPLE reports that they are dating again.

Rih and Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Nakache Mayers, were first rumored to be an item in 2013, after the rapper served as the opening act for her “Diamonds World Tour”. He claimed that they were just friends at the time. The pair, however, sparked dating rumors again following his split from Chanel Iman in 2015.

Rihanna was then in a longtime relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel since 2017, but after their split in January 2020, she started hanging out with Rocky again, which led to the reconciliation speculation. They fueled the speculation with their flirty joint interview for GQ back in August.

Speaking through a video call, the “Diamonds” singer asked the “F**kin’ Problems” spitter what his skin type is. He replied that his skin type is “handsome,” prompting Rih to roll her eyes. At another point during the interview, Rih trolled Rocky about his first-ever red carpet look. “Oh my god,” she said as she took a look at his black-on-black outfit featuring an Hermes belt. “You don’t have to point out Hermes and Raf, this is you!? Stop trying to make it sound dope! This is you? You could have used some Fenty Skin back then.”