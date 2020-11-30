Report: Rangers make Lance Lynn available in trade talks

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported last week that the Texas Rangers were listening to offers for right-hander Lance Lynn. That report picked up steam on Monday, with another reporter essentially confirming the news.
According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Rangers have made Lynn very much available in trade discussions. The 33-year-old was the subject of rumors ahead of the 2020 trade deadline, but the Rangers ultimately decided to hold onto the 2011 World Series champion.
Lynn is entering the final season of his three-year, $30 million deal and could be a nice addition for a team looking to add some experienced starting pitching.
However, there have been no reports of which teams are interested in acquiring Lynn, though the Oakland A’s, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres showed interest in him last season. They could do so again, especially considering his price tag for the 2021 season is only $8 million.
Lynn would be a solid addition for any club. Last season, he went 6-3 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.060 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 84 innings. He also had a 2.2 wins-above replacement score.
A number of teams probably will wait to inquire about Lynn, though. Trevor Bauer is the top pitcher available on the open market, and it has been reported that Blake Snell may be traded by the Tampa Bay Rays, so both of those players could be made a priority for a number of teams.
