Report: Rangers make Lance Lynn available in trade talks

Lynn is entering the final season of his three-year, $30 million deal and could be a nice addition for a team looking to add some experienced starting pitching.

However, there have been no reports of which teams are interested in acquiring Lynn, though the Oakland A’s, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres showed interest in him last season. They could do so again, especially considering his price tag for the 2021 season is only $8 million.

Lynn would be a solid addition for any club. Last season, he went 6-3 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.060 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 84 innings. He also had a 2.2 wins-above replacement score.

A number of teams probably will wait to inquire about Lynn, though. Trevor Bauer is the top pitcher available on the open market, and it has been reported that Blake Snell may be traded by the Tampa Bay Rays, so both of those players could be made a priority for a number of teams.