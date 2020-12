Despite players returning positive COVID-19 tests over the weekend, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers still are scheduled to play on Tuesday after their prime-time Thanksgiving matchup was postponed.

The Ravens haven’t practiced since Nov. 21, before they faced the Tennessee Titans, and now the NFL is canceling their Monday morning practice, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It was Baltimore’s only chance to get any sort of in-person preparation in before Tuesday’s game.