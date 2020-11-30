Report: Daniel Jones avoided major injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones may have avoided a significant hamstring injury during Sunday’s 19-17 win at the Cincinnati Bengals, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be ready to go for this coming weekend’s showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on Monday afternoon that tests confirmed Jones did not suffer a major setback and, thus, has “an outside chance” of taking the field at Seattle. The Giants will, however, monitor the 23-year-old throughout the week before making a decision, and head coach Joe Judge will game plan to play with and without his starting signal-caller.

Jones tweaked his right hamstring in the third quarter versus Cincinnati but tried to play through discomfort multiple times. He was unable to place adequate pressure on the leg while attempting throws, though, and was ultimately replaced by journeyman Colt McCoy.

McCoy, 34, failed to inspire much confidence in his limited play, as he completed six of his 10 passes for 31 yards. He also rushed for seven yards.