Ravens to travel in two planes if Steelers game proceeds

The NFL is hell-bent on making the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Tuesday despite new COVID-19 cases rolling in every day.

If the game proceeds as scheduled, the Ravens plan to fly to Pittsburgh in two separate planes, returning to Baltimore right after the matchup is over, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

One plane will likely contain players who have been deemed healthy, while another will contain players and coaches who could have potentially been exposed to COVID-19.

The New England Patriots did the same thing during Week 4 against the Chiefs, flying to Kansas City in two different planes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Ravens have placed 22 players on the reserve/COVID list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, defensive lineman Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that at least 11 players and 10 staff members within the Ravens organization have tested positive for COVID-19. They’ll have the results of Sunday’s testing later in the evening.