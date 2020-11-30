Rapper BlocBoy JB Wants To Step Into The Boxing Ring w/ Jake Paul!!

Following Jake Paul’s astonishing fight with Nate Robinson, rapper BlocBoy JB says he wants to step into the ring with the Youtuber-turned boxer.

“Jake Paul, you gotta see me after that,” BlocBoy said on Instagram Story. “I ain’t gon’ lie, I don’t like how you did my boy. On my mama. You gotta see me.”

He continued: “These right here. I’m the f*cking king, n*gga. You want these, you can get these for sure,” while kissing his knuckles.

Last year, Soulja boy challenged Jake Paul — but the pair never made it into the ring. Will Jake Paul accept the challenge.

On Saturday night at the Staples Center, Jake Paul took on former NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson — knocking him out cold on the floor in the first two rounds.

The fight served as a preliminary for Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. The match between the two boxing legends was called a draw — although many feel that Tyson was actually the true victor.