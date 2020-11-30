Home Entertainment Rapper BlocBoy JB Wants To Step Into The Boxing Ring w/ Jake...

Rapper BlocBoy JB Wants To Step Into The Boxing Ring w/ Jake Paul!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
30

Following Jake Paul’s astonishing fight with Nate Robinson, rapper BlocBoy JB says he wants to step into the ring with the Youtuber-turned boxer.

“Jake Paul, you gotta see me after that,” BlocBoy said on Instagram Story. “I ain’t gon’ lie, I don’t like how you did my boy. On my mama. You gotta see me.”

He continued: “These right here. I’m the f*cking king, n*gga. You want these, you can get these for sure,” while kissing his knuckles.

RELATED ARTICLES

©