Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt keen on getting married soon?



If there is one thing that grabs as much attention from people in Bollywood as the movies being made, it is brewing relationships. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for a while now and the couple is often spotted attending each other’s family dinners and lunches and even turn up for events and parties together. During the lockdown, Alia was even living with Ranbir for quite some time. Several reports of their marriage being on the cards have been making the rounds for months now and latest news around the couple suggests that they are inching closer to the D-Day.

This is because Alia has bought a sprawling apartment in the same building as Ranbir. While Ranbir lives on the 7th floor, Alia’s new apartment is on the 5th floor. According to reports, the actress has apparently spent a gigantic Rs 32 crore on the space, it is said to be a big 2,460 sq ft apartment.