Rahul Roy suffers from a brain stroke



Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 hit film Aashiqui had given Bollywood a new name to romance and that was Rahul Roy. The actor had a rocky career graph post that but his debut film till date is remembered by one and all. The actor had been shooting for his upcoming film LAC- Live The Battle in Kargil when he suffered through a brain stroke recently. He was brought back to Mumbai immediately and was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. A leading news portal states that the actor was shooting in Kargil when he suffered from brain stroke.

A source told the portal, “It was extreme weather conditions that caused the stroke. He was rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to the Nanavati Hospital.” Rahul’s brother Romeer has confirmed the news and said that his brother is recovering. Keep watching this space for more updates on his health.