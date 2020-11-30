Quando Rondo Shuts Down Instagram and Twitter After Accused of Lying About Canceled Show

Instagram

The ‘I Remember’ rapper deactivates his social media accounts after people notice that the evidence he shares to support his claim about being forced to call off his concert by police is dated January 2018.

Quando Rondo has gone social media silent following his canceled show fiasco. The rapper has deactivated his Instagram and Twitter accounts after he was accused of lying about police canceling his show.

The 21-year-old star was scheduled to perform in Georgia on Sunday, November 29. However, he called off the gig at the last minute after the Mayor of Georgia and the police department forced him to do so.

It was said that authorities canceled the show because they believed that Lil Durk and his crew might turn up at the concert, possibly to retaliate for the murder of King Von. Beef between Quando and Durk has been boiling since the former was reportedly involved in the shooting of King Von.

Quando took to Instagram Live on the day of the concert to inform his fans about the cancellation. In the video, he was seen leaving the venue after he got a call that the show had been canceled. He wore what appeared to be a bulletproof vest as saying, “I’ve been walking out, vest on all type of crazy.”

He also shared security footage of himself and his crew allegedly entering the club where he was set to perform that night to prove his claim. The darkly-lit screengrab sees Quando having a conversation with a promoter before the concert shut down.

He captioned it, “Macon Show. This Is The Footage From Them Canceling The Show !! If You Listen To This Promoter He Clearly Said We Was There Early !!! Bu Ight.”

Many were not buying it though, as they pointed out that the date on his video evidence was for January 1, 2018. After people questioned the validity of the evidence, the “Motivation” emcee has subsequently deactivated his social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Quando’s pal has blamed 600Breezy for the show’s cancellation, claiming that Breezy reached out to the mayor to call off the performance.

Breezy has been firing shots at Quando on social media after King Von’s death, with the former challenging the latter to come to Chicago to perform his new song “End of Story”. Breezy additionally wrote on Twitter, “A whole hoe out chea,” seemingly directed at Quando.

Quando himself has declared himself not guilty in the fatal shooting of King Von. In his new song “End of Story”, he claimed that whatever happened was in self-defense.