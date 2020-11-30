Q,amp;A with CEO of Ocado Solutions on selling its grocery delivery tech to retailers like Kroger, the pandemic's impact on Ocado, plans for robotic pickers, more (Shakeel Hashim/Protocol)

Shakeel Hashim / Protocol:
Q,amp;A with CEO of Ocado Solutions on selling its grocery delivery tech to retailers like Kroger, the pandemic’s impact on Ocado, plans for robotic pickers, more — The British grocery logistics company is expanding around the world and continues to invest in robotics, aiming to have robotic pickers within three years.
