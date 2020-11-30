Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2020 Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distributions

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for its open-end exchange-traded funds, mutual funds and closed-end funds (“Funds”) for the 2020 tax year end. The estimated distributions represent estimated capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.
Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts
|Ticker Symbol/
Fund Code
|Estimated Annual Capital
Gains Distribution Per Unit
|Purpose Gold Bullion Fund – ETF Series
|KILO
|$ 0.4100
|Purpose Gold Bullion Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Series
|KILO.B
|$ 0.3600
|Purpose Gold Bullion Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Series
|KILO.U
|$ 0.4900
The estimated annual capital gain distribution for Purpose Gold Bullion Fund will be paid in cash. ETF unitholders of record on December 29, 2020 will receive the capital gain distributions on January 8, 2021. The ex-distribution date will be December 24, 2020.
Purpose confirms that the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2020 tax year:
Open-End Funds
Purpose Fund Corp.Funds:
- Purpose Core Dividend Fund
- Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund
- Purpose Total Return Bond Fund
- Purpose Real Estate Income Fund
- Purpose Monthly Income Fund
- Purpose Premium Yield Fund
- Purpose Premium Money Market Fund
- Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund
- Purpose Conservative Income Fund
- Purpose Best Ideas Fund
- Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund
- Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund
- Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund
- Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund
- Purpose Core Equity Income Fund
- Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund
- Purpose Canadian Equity Growth Fund
- Purpose Canadian Income Growth Fund
Purpose Mutual Funds LimitedFunds:
- Purpose Global Innovators Fund
- Purpose Global Bond Class
- Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund
- Purpose Global Resource Fund
- Purpose Special Opportunities Fund
- Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio
- Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio 2
- Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund
Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts
- Purpose International Dividend Fund
- Purpose US Dividend Fund
- Purpose Global Bond Fund
- Purpose High Interest Savings ETF
- Purpose US Cash Fund
- Purpose Money Market Fund
- Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund
- Purpose Silver Bullion Fund
- Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund
- Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund
- Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund
- Purpose US Preferred Share Fund
- Purpose Strategic Yield Fund
- Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund
- Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund
- Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
Closed-End Funds:
- Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund
- Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund
- June 2021 Investment Grade Bond Pool
- US Banks Income & Growth Fund
- Big Banc Split Corp.
OM Funds:
- Purpose Specialty Lending Trust
Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as ofNovember30, 2020. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2020or December 31, 2020, as applicable.
Purpose expects to announce the final monthly, quarterly and annual cash distributions on all Funds on or about December 15, 2020. Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gains distribution amounts on all Funds on or about December 17, 2020 except for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund, which will be announced on or about December 31, 2020.
For Purpose Fund Corp., Purpose Mutual Funds Limited., and Big Banc Split Corp., which are mutual fund corporations, final annual capital gains distributions will be announced on or about January 29, 2021, if necessary. As of November 30, 2020, the mutual fund corporations have no expected annual capital gains distributions.
About Purpose Investments
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $10 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before . Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values changefrequentlyand past performance may not be repeated.
This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.