Priyanka Chopra’s Sunday brunch is every foodie’s dream

We’re all aware of the fact that Priyanka Chopra is a hardcore foodie. The actress often takes to social media and even shares glimpses of what she’s bingeing on.

Yesterday, her followers got a glimpse of the same when Priyanka Chopra decided to share a picture of her brunch spread. The sight of the feast sure would have delighted every food lover out there. Priyanka’s caption for the picture read, “What do I do with this!??”. Take a look at her post below.











The meal was prepared by chef Zoe Wagger and he also made sure to share the items of the brunch which included, “T-bone steak + waffles made with taleggio + tarragon // fried eggs in the meat juices w shaved truffle // KFC (Korean fried chicken) + sweet waffles, pickled onions, chilli + maple”