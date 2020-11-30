President-Elect Joe Biden Fractures Foot While Playing w/ Dog

President-elect Joe Biden made headlines on Sunday after it was revealed that he received a hairline fracture while playing with his dog.

His doctor said in a statement that he would “likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” after Biden slipped while playing with his dog, Major, Saturday.

“Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Sunday. “Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks.”

Biden celebrated his 78th birthday on November 20 and will be the oldest president in US history once he takes office in January.

President Donald Trump later tweeted his best wishes for Biden’s speedy recovery while sharing a video clip of Biden leaving the hospital: “Get well soon!”

Trump has pledged he will concede to Biden only when the Electoral College votes for Biden in next month.