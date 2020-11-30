President-Elect Joe Biden Fractures Foot While Playing w/ Dog

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
16

President-elect Joe Biden made headlines on Sunday after it was revealed that he received a hairline fracture while playing with his dog.

His doctor said in a statement that he would “likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” after Biden slipped while playing with his dog, Major, Saturday.

“Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Sunday. “Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks.”

