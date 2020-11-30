Posthaste: Federal deficit could hit $450 billion — but will it be enough to light a fire under the Canadian economy?

Good morning!

A budget deficit of $400 billion to $450 billion in fiscal 2020/21 is entirely plausible when the government unveils its fiscal update after markets close today, according to Rebekah Young, economist at Bank of Nova Scotia. The previous estimate in July stood at $343.2 billion.

Government spending has been the need of the hour as the private sector has been reeling from lockdowns and general drop in economic activity.

“COVID-19 has largely given governments carte blanche to temporarily spend this year,” Young said in a report, noting that despite the increased deficits, Canada will still have the lowest net debt level among G7 countries.

While the $450 billion figure may seem astronomical, the bigger question is whether the spending would be channelled towards growth-boosting investments or focus on stronger social spending that drives structural deficits?

Media reports suggest the government will focus on hard-hit sectors such as travel and restaurants in the latest update, while there may also be some colour on a national child-care system.

“The looming question is what the government will provision in outer years for its much-anticipated ‘recovery plan’ to be detailed in a winter budget,” Young wrote. “Low net federal debt — at least relative to peers — and a low interest rate environment could justify a sizable pro-growth investment plan to support a stronger recovery.”

The economist argues that given Canada’s mediocre growth pre-pandemic, more substantial investments in growth, such as a green recovery plan, could be warranted, while still stabilizing debt over the medium term.

“It should have strong fiscal multipliers, assuming the government can also address chronic bottlenecks on execution. On the other hand, hints of structural shifts in the deficit owing to increased social spending could have the opposite effect,” Young warned.

The latest update comes as Canada reels from a second coronavirus wave and more lockdowns in parts of the country, that may nearly wipe out GDP growth in the fourth quarter.

The Bank of Montreal cut its fourth quarter GDP forecast for Canada to 0.6 per cent, from 2.3 per cent previously, due to the new restrictions and shutdowns. It expects third quarter GDP to surge 47 per cent.

“While recent data have pointed to better-than-expected momentum in the early fall — including decent gains in October wholesale and manufacturing sales reported… we now expect a hefty drop inactivity for December,” BMO economist Doug Porter said in a note.

While economists believe the economy would fare better this year than previously thought, job-creating growth will remain elusive.

The Royal Bank of Canada, which expects the federal deficit to hit $370 billion, revised its GDP decline for the year to -5.6 per cent, compared to its summer forecast of -6.8 per cent.

But the bank warned that efforts by the government to add new revenue sources to help fund future spending ambitions “would be misguided given the fragility of the recovery.”

“We’ll need to be strategic and ensure lasting spending is focused on future growth,” said Colin Guldimann, an economist at RBC. “With so many ambitious policies signaled in the Throne Speech, the details of announced policies will be key for assessing whether the debt they incur will remain sustainable.”