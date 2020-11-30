Police ban some Hells Angels from pubs, clubs in WA

Police are cracking down on the Hells Angels bikie gang, banning some members from entering bars and clubs across Western Australia for 12 months.

CCTV from inside the venue shows Hells Angels sergeant-at-arms Dayne Brajkovich and former Rebels president Mr Martin, in a violent clash.

One man has been charged and another taken to hospital after two bikies got into a fight at a Scarborough bar. ()

The interaction starts as what appears to be an amicable hand shake but quickly turns sour.

The pair topple furniture and onlookers scramble as Mr Brajkovich lays blow after blow.

Martin eventually returns to his feet but was taken to Royal Perth Hospital by ambulance.

Mr Brajkovich, a former muay thai boxer, was charged by the National Anti-Gangs Squad for ‘fighting in public causing fear’.

The men initially appeared to have a civil encounter, but it swiftly turned ugly. ()

The fight broke out last Tuesday at about 7:30pm during busy dinner service, when families fill the popular Scarborough strip.

WA Police are now vowing to put more officers on patrol for public protection.

can reveal that several Hells Angels members have been served barring notices, banning them from entering licensed venues.

Neither man will tell police what the fight was about, and Mr Martin is refusing to make a victim complaint.

Sources say the real story behind that vision, tells of the decline of a once prominent Perth bikie gang .

The charged man will face court next month. ()

The WA Police Gang Crime Squad dismantled the Rebels last October, charging a total of 43 members.

The biggest scalp was then-president Mr Martin, was charged with tax evasion and money laundering. He denies the allegations.

It’s not known what Mr Martin’s current status is within the club, but understands he’s been stripped of the presidency and numbers are dwindling.

The Rebels’ second in charge Jason Gastorov abandoned the club two months ago, defecting to join the Mongols alongside former Coffin Cheater Troy Mercanti.

It’s understood more than half the remaining Rebels members followed Mr Gastorov.

Police are looking at several possible scenarios that could play out as a consequence of Tuesday’s brawl, but say a bikie gang war, is not one of them.

“This type of behaviour puts the community at risk and is unacceptable,” said a Gang Crime Squad spokesperson.

“(We) will continue to target the unlawful activities of outlaw motorcycle gangs.