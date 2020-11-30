Photos: Shah Rukh Khan snapped post the shooting of Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars of this country. He has cemented his position as one of the most influential stars of B-town. The actor has a string of blockbusters to his name and the kind of fan following he has worldwide remains unmatched. SRK had taken a break from movies after the release of Zero (2018). He utilised this free time spending some quality time with his family and reading scripts and now the actor has begun filming for his next big project.

King Khan will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles. The film’s shooting has begun at a popular studio in Mumbai and we snapped King Khan this afternoon as he stepped out after wrapping up today’s shoot. Check out the pictures below…