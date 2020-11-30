Packers’ Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers is an ‘MVP player’

Aaron Rodgers has the Green Bay Packers rolling this season. The veteran quarterback put together another solid performance in a 41-25 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, throwing four touchdown passes for the fifth time this season.

After the game, Rodgers said that he feels very comfortable in Matt LaFleur’s offense, saying the Packers head coach has played a large role in his success this season. While LaFleur appreciated Rodgers’ comments, the second-year coach saved his praise for the quarterback who has helped Green Bay to an 8-3 record.

“This is as good as I’ve ever seen anybody play,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “Just his ability to go out there and get us in the right looks and, shoot, even when I make a bad call, he definitely makes us look good. So that’s a credit to him. In my eyes, he’s an MVP player. No doubt about it. And I wouldn’t want any other quarterback on our football team.”

Rodgers leads the league with 33 touchdown passes, which is more than he put up during the 2019 campaign. He also ranks fifth in passing yards with 3,100.

The two-time MVP could be up for the award again this year if he continues to put up solid numbers through the final month of the season. However, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes currently is the betting favorite to take home the hardware at -250, according to BetOnline.ag. Rodgers is second at +350.

Before entering the playoffs, the Packers will end the season against the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Bears. They very well could finish atop the NFC with a 13-3 record, which is where they finished in LaFleur’s first season as head coach last year.