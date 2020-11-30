Ottawa adding $20,000 top-up to small-business loan program

Article content continued

Alla Drigola, director of parliamentary affairs and small business policy at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said she was pleased to see the Canadian Emergency Business Account loan program and regional supports extended and expanded.

“The CEBA loan program has been one of the government’s most successful support programs for small businesses,” she said, adding that the funds and liquidity targeted at specific regions and hard-hit sectors including tourism and hospitality “will go a long way towards helping these businesses weather the storm.”

On a much smaller scale, Ottawa’s economic update recognized that many Canadians are working from home during the pandemic, with the government pledging to make it easier to claim home-office deductions.

Workers “are turning their bedrooms, basements and kitchens into offices, and taking on increased household expenses to do their jobs,” the document said, adding that many may not be familiar with rules to make such claims or want to take on the administrative burden.

To simplify the process for both taxpayers and businesses, the Canada Revenue Agency will allow employees working from home due to the pandemic to claim up to $400, based on the amount of time working from home, without the need to track detailed expenses.

The government added that it will “generally not request that people provide a signed form from their employers.”

