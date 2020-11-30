NRL news, Joseph Suaalii signs with Sydney Roosters

South Sydney have officially released teen sensation Joseph Suaalii from the final year of his contract paving the way for his immediate union with Sydney Roosters.

The 17-year-old is arguably the most hyped schoolboy prospect in NRL history. He had previously been at the centre of a bitter battle between rugby union and league, with multiple NRL clubs and Rugby Australia jostling to secure the young star’s signature.

The teenager was contracted to South Sydney on a deal worth around $60,000 but had no interest in remaining in Redfern, with the Roosters looking to add Suaalii to their squad as quickly as possible after contract talks between he and the Rabbitohs turned sour.

Joseph Suaalii (Twitter)

On Tuesday, that move was confirmed, with Suaalii set to relocate to Bondi effective immediately.

“Joseph is a highly-talented young player, and we’re thrilled to have secured his services,” Roosters recruitment manager Daniel Anderson said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“This is a terrific opportunity for Joseph to continue his development alongside the established players we have at the Club like James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou and Joseph Manu, and we’re looking forward to watching his progress over the next few years.”

Souths locked in Suaalii contract standoff

Suaalii had previously agreed to a deal with the Roosters from 2022, but the early release form his Souths contract will now allow him to join the cross-town rivals immediately.

It’s understood Souths will accept a compensation payment for Suaalii. The club had knocked back an initial offer of $50,000, but it’s expected the Roosters will now pay a greater price for the young gun.

“The South Sydney Rabbitohs have released Joseph Suaalii from the remaining year of his playing contract following the payment of a non-disclosed transfer fee by another NRL Club,” A Rabbitohs club statement confirmed on Tuesday.