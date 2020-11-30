NRL: Dragons Jack de Belin won’t return

The NRL has confirmed Dragons star Jack de Belin will not return to the field after a jury was unable to reach a verdict in his rape trial.

De Belin has been the NRL’s most famous test case of the ‘No-Fault Stand Down’ policy which has prevented the Dragons back-rower from taking to the field for two consecutive seasons.

The 29-year-old has been collecting full pay, in excess of $600,000-a-season, while participating in standard training duties despite being ineligible on game day.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo confirmed on Monday de Belin would remain subject to the policy, which means a player can’t take to the field if they’re facing an offence that carries a maximum sentence of 11 years or more.

Jack De Belin (Getty)

“The No-Fault Stand Down rule is not about forming a view on the guilt or innocence of an individual, it is about protecting the values and reputation of the game while a serious criminal process is underway,” he said in a statement.

“Mr de Belin will remain subject to the no-fault stand down rule until his criminal proceedings have been determined by the Court.”

The competition added that they would continue to monitor de Belin’s case as they await further updates.

De Belin’s future in the NRL now remains clouded after the Dragons announced back in September that a contract beyond the 2020 season for the former Blues star was dependant on the outcome of his trial.

The great headache awaiting Melbourne in 2021: Immortal Behaviour