NJ Rapper Tripple Beanz Murdered In Broad Daylight!! (Graphic Video)

Bradley Lamb
The popular Newark, New Jersey rapper Tripple Beanz was shot and killed yesterday in Newark, NJ – in broad daylight. And learned that the video showing his shooting death has been going viral all over social media.

Police are not sure exactly who shot Tripple Bean, or why. learned that Tripple Bean, real name Corey Thompson, 29, turned his back to get into his black Range Rover when tragedy struck.

