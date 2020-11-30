NJ Rapper Tripple Beanz Murdered In Broad Daylight!! (Graphic Video)

The popular Newark, New Jersey rapper Tripple Beanz was shot and killed yesterday in Newark, NJ – in broad daylight. And learned that the video showing his shooting death has been going viral all over social media.

Police are not sure exactly who shot Tripple Bean, or why. learned that Tripple Bean, real name Corey Thompson, 29, turned his back to get into his black Range Rover when tragedy struck.

Here’s the video – WARNING NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN

Two men pulled up on the popular Newark rapper and are seen firing multiple rounds, killing Tripple Beant. The clip also shows the suspects taking off and hopping into their getaway SUV and leaving the scene along Avon Avenue.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon and by Sunday evening a candlelight memorial sat under a sign where people honored Tripple Bean

