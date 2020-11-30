Nicki Minaj Recorded Her Son Saying Hi To Her Fans

“Aww, you said hi to the Barbz.”
Nicki Minaj gave us a sweet treat on Black Friday when she shared an adorable recording of her son saying “hi to the Barbz.”
“Say hi,” Nicki told him. “Whatcha doin’? Say somethin’!”
When her son adorably cooed, Nicki congratulated him for addressing her fans.
“Aww, you said hi to the Barbz,” she gushed. “Good boy. Good boy!”
Back in September, Nicki welcomed her son after keeping her pregnancy a secret. A few weeks after he was born, she shared a cute photo of his foot and captioned the pic, “Happy Anniversary, my love.”
If Nicki continues to post like this then we’ll see a photo of his face in no time. Judging by his voice, he already sounds like a great little guy!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!