NFL postpones Ravens-Steelers to Wednesday

The NFL has postponed the AFC North divisional showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers for a third time.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the league has pushed the contest back to Wednesday afternoon at 3:40pm EST due to the ongoing COVID-19 issues impacting the Ravens. Baltimore has placed nearly two-dozen players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, and tight end Mark Andrews, on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past week, and the Ravens haven’t practiced since Nov. 21.

The NFL canceled a Ravens team practice scheduled for Monday morning as a precaution. Baltimore was originally slated to play at Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night before the contest was rescheduled to Sunday afternoon and, later, to Tuesday evening.

However, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk added that the Ravens could threaten a “wildcat strike” to further delay the game so Baltimore players could complete at least some practice sessions ahead of facing the unbeaten Steelers. According to Schefter, the NFL won’t make the Ravens take the field before Wednesday at the earliest.

In Week 13, the Ravens play against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Steelers will face the Washington Football Team. Baltimore-Dallas already was moved to Monday, and it seems unlikely Pittsburgh-Washington will happen before then, as well.