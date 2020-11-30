NFL fans are begging the Eagles to bench Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts

It’s no secret that Eagles fans have been disappointed with the play of Carson Wentz this season.

Wentz entered Week 12 with an NFL-high 13 interceptions and six games throwing multiple picks. He was intercepted twice last week in a loss to the Browns.

The quarterback hasn’t looked much better Monday night against the Seahawks, completing just 2 of 8 passes for 4 yards on Philadelphia’s first five possessions. Each of those Eagles drives resulted in a three-and-out.

Wentz finally found a rhythm on his sixth drive, getting it done both with his legs (two rushes for 33 yards) and his arm (5-of-9 passing, 26 yards, TD) to cut Philadelphia’s deficit to 14-6 at halftime. But it seems that many fans have already seen enough of Wentz this season, and want to see what second-round pick Jalen Hurts can do instead.

Hurts has been used primarily as a Wildcat QB, much like how the Saints used Tayson Hill before Drew Brees’ injury. But he did complete his lone pass in the first half Monday: A 6-yard toss to Alshon Jeffery. That puts him at 3-of-3 passing for 33 yards on the season. He’s also carried the ball 12 times this season for 56 yards (4.7 yards per carry).

It’s a small sample size for sure, but many fans are getting antsy and want to see what Hurts can do as a full-time starter.

So Jalen Hurts gets two snaps and they send Carson Wentz back in to get sacked on third down? Sounds about right. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 1, 2020

The Eagles have no idea what to do with Jalen Hurts. He came in.

There was a penalty.

He completed a pass.

He was replaced by Wentz.

Wentz was sacked.

They punted. pic.twitter.com/BQwB2qsjW9 — The Ringer (@ringer) December 1, 2020

*Jalen Hurts completes first pass* Pederson: “Enough of that let’s get Carson back in” — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) December 1, 2020

What the heck is Doug Pederson doing? If you’re going to play Jalen Hurts at the start of a series and let him throw a pass, why would you rotate Carson Wentz back in on the next play? This is the QB. Not a WR or OG … — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) December 1, 2020

HERE WE GO: “fearless” Doug Pederson is going to alternate Jalen Hurts and Wentz!!! WILL NOT WORK. Jalen Hurts is better than Wentz. He deserves to be the starter, not play a play here and there. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 1, 2020

play jalen hurts or play carson wentz. like. the team sucks so it doesn’t matter. but play one of them. the heck is this. — Karens In Paris (@NekiasNBA) December 1, 2020