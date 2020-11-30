New Studies Conclude Xlear Kills and/or Deactivates SARS-CoV-2

Article content continued

Peer-reviewed case studies indicate Xlear helps in treating COVID-19: First-look trial at Larkin Community Hospital (Miami), determined: “symptomatic, COVID-19 patients, treated with [Xlear], as an adjunct to…[standard care],” showed “rapid clinical improvement and shorten[ed] time” to negative COVID-19 PCR tests. https://www.cureus.com/articles/43909-potential-role-of-xylitol-plus-grapefruit-seed-extract-nasal-spray-solution-in-covid-19-case-series.

Xlear has been used for over 20 years by millions of people worldwide without a single significant adverse incident report.

“Building on the existing data, these Virucidal Studies show Xlear is not just antiviral, it is virucidal (kills/deactivates SARS-CoV-2). This combination of antiviral and virucidal capabilities is an important one-two punch in fighting the virus,” said Nathan Jones, CEO of Xlear. “With the pandemic raging worldwide, we must use every tool we can to fight it. Failing that needlessly risks millions of lives. Weighing our 20-year safety record, against the risks of this deadly virus, it’s clear Xlear needs to be in widespread use,” Jones concluded.

Full study: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.11.23.394114v1.full

More information on Xlear: https://xlear.com/

About Dr. Gustavo Ferrer

Dr. Ferrer, MD FCCP, is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Founder of the Cleveland Clinic Florida Interstitial Lung Disease Clinic and the Aventura Hospital Pulmonary and Critical Care fellowship. He currently serves as President of Intensive Care Experts/Aventura Pulmonary Institute and previously served as United Nations University Director of Respiratory Research, Venezuela.

