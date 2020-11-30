New on Netflix: Every movie and TV show coming in December, from The Prom to Bridgerton

It’s a month of major Oscar contenders on Netflix this month, with the widespread closure of cinemas meaning Netflix has become the biggest distributor of star-studded awards hopefuls in 2020.
Must-sees include Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which features the final performance by the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, as well as David Fincher’s Mank.
Elsewhere, George Clooney goes to space in The Midnight Sky and Meryl Streep goes to the prom in… er, The Prom.
On the TV end of the spectrum, both Big Mouth and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina make their returns, while Shonda Rhimes’s eagerly anticipated Netflix debut, Bridgerton, takes us into the New Year.
Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this month.
Original Content
Movies
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Your Name Engraved Herein
TV
Selena: The Series part one
Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love: Christmas
The Mess You Leave Behind
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Home for Christmas season two
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season four
Documentary
The Holiday Movies That Made Us volume one
Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All for Yesterday
Comedy
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
Kids & Family
Angela’s Christmas Wish
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmass
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
Licenced Content
Movies
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Where the Wild Things Are
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
TV
Rick and Morty season four, part one
Check the Store Next Door: The Next Chapter
How to Get Away with Murder season six
Masameer classics season four
Jeopardy (new collections)
Documentary
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool
André and His Olive Tree
Regiment Diaries season two
Kids & Family
Thomas and Friends season 23
Shaun the Sheep series five