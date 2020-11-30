Nate Robinson Sports A BLACK EYE After Getting KO’d By Jake Paul!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
24

Nate Robinson appeared dazed while leaving the Marriott hotel after his brutal knock-out from Jake Paul, has learned.

Nate fought the Youtube sensation as an undercard of the Mike Tyson- Roy Jones fight. Unfortunately for Nate, the fight didn’t go his way. Look:

Paparazzi managed to snap a few pics of Nate looking dazed and confused, and he also had a Black eye.

Afterward, Nate made an appearance after being viciously knocked out during the fight and sporting what looked like a swollen eye and a bruised ego. Poor Nate.

