Nate Robinson Sports A BLACK EYE After Getting KO’d By Jake Paul!!

Nate Robinson appeared dazed while leaving the Marriott hotel after his brutal knock-out from Jake Paul, has learned.

Nate fought the Youtube sensation as an undercard of the Mike Tyson- Roy Jones fight. Unfortunately for Nate, the fight didn’t go his way. Look:

Paparazzi managed to snap a few pics of Nate looking dazed and confused, and he also had a Black eye.

Afterward, Nate made an appearance after being viciously knocked out during the fight and sporting what looked like a swollen eye and a bruised ego. Poor Nate.

Nate is a former professional basketball player. Born in Seattle, Robinson played college basketball for the University of Washington in Seattle and was the 21st pick in the 2005 NBA draft. The 5-foot-9-inch (1.75 m) point guard has also played for the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, and Denver Nuggets. Robinson is the NBA’s first three-time slam dunk champion.

