Nate Robinson Speaks Following Jake Paul KO

Nate Robinson has spoken out following his humiliating defeat at the Staples Center on Saturday night.

The former NBA star was knocked out cold by Youtube star Jake Paul.

“Thank you everyone for all of the well wishes, I’m OK. I appreciate @triller for the opportunity as well as everyone that has backed me during the fight,” he wrote. “To my coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates, I appreciate all of the time and support you guys put in with me…it wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage that there has been.”

