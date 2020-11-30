Nagy: Bears need to ‘wake up’ after fifth straight loss

The Chicago Bears suffered an embarrassing 41-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and Matt Nagy is getting increasingly ticked off.

The Bears head coach criticized his team for allowing Aaron Rodgers to toss four touchdowns in the loss and urged his players to put in a little more effort during a Zoom conference call on Monday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson.

“I know this: We better wake our tails up,” Nagy said. “Every freaking coach on the staff, every player, better wake up and start understanding where we’re at. Have some personal pride. Have a freaking sense of urgency. Know where we’re at. Have some pride into who we’re playing for and why we do this and then go find a way to win as a team. That’s my challenge to every single person in that building this week is that. “Yesterday was flat-out embarrassing, and our guys know it. I’m not telling you something they don’t know. They know it. But we’re going to step up and all coaches, all players, and we’ve got five games left. For us, it’s our own personal challenge as to where we’re at and how we’re going to do this thing. But that performance yesterday is ridiculous and can’t happen, and obviously that starts with me.”

Sunday’s loss was the Bears’ fifth straight defeat and arguably their worst outing of the season. Mitchell Trubisky started in place of the injured Nick Foles after benching the young QB earlier in the season, but the 26-year-old showed exactly why he was benched in the first place.

Trubisky completed 26-of-46 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions, showing that the Bears have issues on both sides of the ball.

Chicago has five games remaining to turn things around, but with another matchup against the Packers to close out the season and a game against the Minnesota Vikings, Nagy’s squad might not make the playoffs.