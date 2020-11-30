Mum hopes killer burns in hell, brothers mourn

The mother of slain 23-year-old Celeste Manno has said she hopes her daughter’s killer burns in hell.

Ms Manno was laid to rest today at a funeral in Melbourne.

Her mum, Aggie Di Mauro, was home at the .

“I didn’t get there in ,” she said at the funeral today.

“I failed you, that’s something I’ll never forgive myself.”

At the ceremony, Ms Manno’s friends and family said she had big dreams and an even bigger heart.

Her brothers spoke about the devastation her death had wrought.

“I can’t annoy you any more, I can’t see that gorgeous infectious smile, you can’t tag me in funny posts anymore and you can’t show me a new song, you can’t come into my room randomly and hug me and kiss me and annoy the hell out of me,” younger brother Alessandro said.

Her other brother Jayden said the grief her loved ones carried was “immeasurable”.