Motorola’s best 5G phone gets an incredible 44% discount for Cyber Monday

That’s a 44% discount, making it one of the best Cyber Monday deals if you’re in the market for a new Android phone. The Motorola Edge works with T-Mobile’s 5G network, has a sleek design combined with great hardware, and is a fantastic deal for under $400.

Cyber Monday deals are kicking into high gear, and one of the best Android deals right now is the Motorola Edge. The phone launched just six months ago and is currently one of the best affordable 5G phones you can buy in the U.S., and it is on sale for $395 — $305 off its retail price.

The Motorola Edge ticks all the right boxes. The phone has a huge 6.7-inch OLED panel with curves on each side, 90Hz refresh rate, and a hole-punch cutout on the left. The ultra-thin bezels combined with the large screen make it a great phone for playing games and streaming videos.

Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 765G chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Snapdragon 765G is the best mid-range chipset of 2020, and the best part is that it has 5G connectivity. The Motorola Edge works on T-Mobile’s 5G network and has the requisite bands for AT,amp;T’s 5G network as well.

There’s also Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a MicroSD card slot, and the phone has a 4500mAh battery that lasts all day. When you do need to charge, it has 18W fast charging. On the software side of things, you’ll find Android 10 with a clean interface that doesn’t include any bloatware, with Motorola’s subtle customizations making a real difference.

If you are looking to pick up a 5G phone for Cyber Monday, there are few options that are as good as the Motorola Edge in this category. The fact that it’s now available for just $395 makes it much more enticing — this is not a deal you want to miss out on, so grab the phone while it’s still available.