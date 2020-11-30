Momentum from Canadian economy’s record expansion is fading amid second wave

Article content continued

The economy had been doing well coming out of the summer. A preliminary reading from Statistics Canada showed a 0.7 per cent increase in September, which economists say will still provide some momentum heading into the final months of the year.

Housing will be one of the biggest contributors to the third-quarter expansion, Janzen said. He estimates residential investment, which includes construction, renovation and ownership transfer costs contributed about one-eighth of the total growth.

“We had an exceptionally strong summer in the Canadian resale market and housing starts never really slowed significantly in the spring,” he said.

Vaccine news could provide a lift. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday widespread vaccination against COVID-19 will begin early in 2021, and is expected to inoculate a majority of Canadians by this time next year.

“There is some light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine news,” Janzen said, adding vaccine distribution could lead to a “stronger and more sustainable” rebound in late 2021. Still, “the next quarter or two will probably still be pretty tough for the economy.”

