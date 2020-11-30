Minnesota-Northwestern canceled due to COVID-19

The Minnesota Golden Gophers won’t be cleared to host the Northwestern Wildcats this coming Saturday, after all.

Minnesota confirmed on Monday that all football-related activities will remain paused through at least Thursday and that Saturday’s game versus Northwestern has been canceled and will be ruled a no contest. This news comes roughly one week after Minnesota had to cancel a scheduled showdown with the Wisconsin Badgers because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the Golden Gophers.

Since Nov. 19, 21 student-athletes and 26 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus within Minnesota’s program. All meetings for the team will be changed to virtual experiences through the end of the season.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff continues to be our main priority,” Minnesota athletics director Mark Coyle said in the prepared statement. “The last couple of days have shown a decrease in positive cases, but not to the point where we are able to return to competition. We are disappointed not to be able to compete against Northwestern on Saturday, but we need to continue to focus on following all CDC and MDH guidelines and slow the spread of the virus. We will now shift our priority to doing everything possible to compete at Nebraska on December 12, and our decisions will continue to be guided by our medical experts.”

Minnesota, sitting at 2-3 overall, hopes to finish the regular season at the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Dec. 12. The Golden Gophers haven’t taken the field since a 34-31 win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 20.

Northwestern (5-1) fell to the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday but remains atop the Big Ten West Division standings, and a victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Dec. 12 would clinch the division crown for the Wildcats. Illinois is 2-3 preparing to face the No. 24-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) this coming Saturday.