Millie Bobby Brown Asks For “Respect” From Fans After Deleting TikTok

Millie Bobby Brown is feeling “disrespected” after a strange interaction with a fan.

The 16-year-old star broke down crying on Monday, Nov. 30, when describing the public harassment she faced while out Christmas shopping. On her Instagram Story, Millie recounted how she was out shopping with her mom when a girl recognized her.

In a black and white video, the Stranger Things star continued, “She said, ‘Can I take a video of you?’ I said, ‘Um, no.’ But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It’s not like of the both of us.”

She added, “I don’t need to justify it to anyone. If I don’t want to be taken a video of, I don’t have to be.”

But the fan wouldn’t leave her alone. Millie continued her story, saying, “I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, ‘I’m a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?'”