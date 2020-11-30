Miles Teller Claims His Wife Was Reduced to Tears Watching ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

WENN/Brian To

Having been able to catch a screening of the ‘Top Gun’ sequel, the actor playing Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw shares his hope that all the effort the team put into the film pays off at the box office.

–

Miles Teller‘s wife is a big fan of the “Whiplash” star’s “Top Gun” sequel, insisting it’s the best film she has ever seen.

Model Keleigh Sperry, who is a big fan of the 1986 original, jumped at the chance to see her man as Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw in a screening for “Top Gun: Maverick” – and she loved it.

Her husband tells Men’s Journal Sperry was particularly taken by his character – the son of the original film’s Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw, played by Anthony Edwards.

“Playing Goose’s kid and getting to continue that storyline that was established in such a powerful way all those years ago, there is a lot of history there,” Miles says. “I think when audiences realise the character I play is that tiny kid they saw in the original, it is going to hit.”

“I was able to see it a couple of weeks ago. The movie just blew me away, and my wife said, ‘That might be the best film I have ever seen.’ She was crying multiple times.”

Teller hopes all the effort he put in to the film pays off at the box office, revealing, “There is no green screen in a ‘Top Gun’ movie. Every shot, every stunt, was the result of the work, the real sweat, that we all put into it. The production was over the course of a full year, which was definitely the longest shoot I have ever been part of.”

“I had about three months of flight training before starting the movie. That time was important to get comfortable with the crafts but also to build up our G-force tolerance, because all of the aerial elements were shot practically.”

The film’s release has been pushed back to July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.