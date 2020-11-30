Michael Penix Jr. expected to miss rest of season

Indiana is hoping for another win over a ranked opponent when they take on Wisconsin on Saturday, but the Hoosiers will be without their starting quarterback in that game.

Michael Penix Jr. left in the third quarter of last weekend’s win over Maryland after he suffered a lower leg injury. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported on Monday that the injury is expected to keep Penix out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The exact injury has not yet been revealed. Penix went down after he was shoved out of bounds on a scramble, though there wasn’t much contact on the play. You can see the video below: