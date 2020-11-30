Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

SEC Player of the Week – Georgia’s Tye Fagan, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior from Logtown, Ga., posted career-highs with 21 points and 10 rebounds while playing just 24 minutes in leading Georgia to a season-opening win against Florida A,amp;M. Fagan converted of his 10 field goal attempts on the game.

SEC Freshman of the Week – LSU guard Cam Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound freshman from Chesapeake, Va., averaged 26.0 points, two assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals against SIUE and at Saint Louis. He became the 13th LSU player since 1976-77 to score at least 21 points in their first varsity contest.