Man charged with domestic violence murder in Sydney

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in an allegedly domestic violence-related incident at a home in Sydney’s west.

Police were called to a unit on Nelson Street, Fairfield, following a concern for welfare report just after midday on Monday.

They found the woman in the kitchen of the unit with “a number of injuries”, including stab wounds. She died at the scene.

A 60-year-old man, known to the woman, was arrested at the unit, and was seen being led out by police with paper bags on both his hands.

He was taken to Fairfield Police Station and last night charged with murder.

Police have established a crime scene in Fairfield, in Sydney’s west. ()

“We understand both the offender and the deceased woman resided at the same premises … they were known to each other and reside in the premises together,” Superintendent Brett McFadden said.

He said the family had recently arrived in Australia and police were not aware of any history of domestic violence.

He said the man was cooperating with police with the help of an interpreter.