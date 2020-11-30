Laverne Cox Says She’s “in Shock” After Transphobic Attack

The star told fans she was “in shock” and “super triggered” from the incident, noting her history of facing street harassment in New York. “It’s not safe in the world and I don’t like to think about that a lot, but it is the truth,” she said. “It’s not safe if you’re a trans person. Obviously, I know this well.”

Cox’s friend hypothesized the man had wanted her to answer his question about the time “so he could spook whether I’m trans or not,” she told viewers. “I don’t know why it matters. At the end of the day, it’s like who cares?”

The Inventing Anna actress noted that she had been completely covered up with a mask on. “This dude was looking for trouble…because I happen to be a trans person in public? That’s all it felt like,” she said. “I’ve dealt with this a lot, but I guess it never fails to be shocking.”

While the world is in the midst of a pandemic, Cox noted she barely left her house before and has always been careful about where she goes and what she does. “It doesn’t matter who you are—you can be Laverne Cox, whatever that means,” she said. “If you’re trans, you’re gonna experience stuff like this.”