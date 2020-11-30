Last call for Black Friday deals before Cyber Monday officially begins

Not all deals last forever! It’s sad but true. We love deals, whether they’re for one day or a week. Unfortunately there is no more temporary a deal than the Black Friday deal. And now as one day turns into the next, Black Friday is stretching out behind us and we look ahead to Cyber Monday. We don’t know what Cyber Monday will bring or what deals will survive the weekend. We do know there are several deals you do not want to leave behind.

Get these deals or forget these deals because this is the last call for a few awesome price drops that might not survive when the Cyber Monday deals start pouring in. MANY of the deals listed here are part of one-day sales from Amazon and other retailers that will expire in a couple hours.

Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop | $650 off

Includes a very powerful Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, and a 512GB M.2 SSD. It’s very fast with plenty of room to grow. And this price will not last long.

$1,599.99 at Dell

Crucial MX500 1TB SSD | $20 off

Easy upgrade over an older hard drive. Has sequential read/write speeds up to 560 and 510 MB/s respectively. Helps save your work even during a power outage with Power Loss Immunity. Has hardware encryption and 5-year warranty.

$94.99 at B,amp;H

Tineco Pure ONE and A10 Hero+ cordless stick vacuum cleaners

These vacuums have high-performance motors and long-lasting batteries that can go for at least 25 minutes. They have uninterrupted, fade-free suction power, too. They are easy to store and convert to handheld vacs for cleaning those crevices.

As low as $150 at Amazon

Ecobee 4 smart thermostat with room sensor | $36 off

The thermostat is easy to install and even easier to use. Control it with your voice or through the free iOS/Android app, and the included room sensor helps keep temperatures even throughout your house. Includes a step-by-step guide for a hassle free process.

$184 at Home Depot

Ecobee SmartThermostat (5th-generation) | $50 off

This is Ecobee’s newest smart thermostat, and it’s just called SmartThermostat. The name is annoying, but the product is fantastic. It improves on all the previous generations and includes a whole new design with a glass finish, a vivid touch display, a quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and far-field voice recognition that can pick up your commands from across the room. Like the Ecobee 4, this one comes with its own smart sensor. And you can add more.

$199 at Amazon

Back it up for less

QNAP TS-253D NAS Enclosure | $80 off at B,amp;H

$289 at B,amp;H

The QNAP TS-253D NAS Enclosure can do it all with a powerful quad-core CPU, two high-speed Ethernet ports, 4GB of RAM, and two drive bays. Just install your disks, and you are ready to create your own cloud for less this Cyber Monday.

Hisense H55 43-inch 1080p Android TV | $230 off

Use this TV to easily watch all your favorite apps on Android TV. It also has Google Assistant built-in so you can use voice control or even control your smart home. Access the voice controls using the fancy remote. Check out the rest of the Hisense Cyber Monday TV deals.

$199.99 at Walmart

Roku Ultra | $31 off

Roku’s top product. Not only do you get access to 4K and HDR content, you also get Roku’s fastest processor, a fast channel launch, and more. Get enhanced voice search, a lost remote finder, and JBL Premium headphones so you can listen without disturbing the people around you.

$69 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook | $200 off at Best Buy

$799 at Best Buy

Chromebooks with 4K screens are few and far between, and none are as sleek and sexy as the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. Even $200 off, this is still an expensive Chromebook, but you get a lot of power and even more storage for that price. This deal is also available in Mercury Grey.

Bose 700 noise-canceling over-ear headphones | $79 off

Arguably Bose’s best for noise-canceling. Access Alexa, play music, listen to the weather, all without getting your phone out of your pocket. Uses an adaptive four mic system that isolates your voice. Has 11 levels of noise canceling to control distractions. Battery lasts up to 20 hours. The cheapest price is Arctic White at $299, but the other colors are also down to the lowest they’ve ever been ($339).

$299 at Amazon

Vizio OLED65-H1 55-inch OLED 4K SmartCast TV | $500 off

The deal on the 55-inch version has already expired. This is your last chance to save on the 65-inch version before it disappears, too. These OLED TVs have an innovative bezel-less design, 120Hz refresh rate for gaming with unique features that make the TV more responsive in VR, a powerful chip for 4K upscaling and picture processing, and more. They support HDR content, Vizio’s SmartCast platform for navigating apps, and hands-free voice control using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

$1,499.99 at Best Buy

Gigabit speed mesh

Eero Pro 6 Mesh Router | $46 off at Amazon

$183 at Amazon

If you’re lucky enough to have access to gigabit internet, you’ll want a router that can actually provide those speeds to your devices. The Eero Pro 6 uses a tri-band connection to provide gigabit speeds and features dual gigabit Ethernet ports for hardwiring devices.

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $24.99 at Amazon

Control this smart garage door opener using an app on your phone. It now allows for free in-garage delivery of Prime orders with Key by Amazon in select areas, and you’ll even score a $30 Amazon credit when you place your first order for in-garage delivery and use code KEY30!

$24.99 at Amazon

Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge robot vacuum cleaner

Robot vacuum has smart dynamic navigation 2.0 for tracking the right paths. Capable of 2000Pa suction power. Follow where and when your robot cleaned from the history on your app. Setup boundary strips the robot can’t cross. Has 1-year warranty.

$229.99 at Amazon

TaoTronics Headphones

From $28 at Amazon

You can score up to 30% off through Cyber Monday on TaoTronics headphones. Whether you want an in-ear or over-ear design, plenty of great savings await you!