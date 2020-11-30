Kris Bryant unlikely to be traded before non-tender deadline

It appears Kris Bryant will remain with the Chicago Cubs, at least until Wednesday when the non-tender deadline arrives.
According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Bryant is unlikely to be traded before the deadline. His market is expected to become clearer later this week.
The 28-year-old is drawing interest from multiple teams, including the Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox, who discussed a trade for Bryant over the summer.
Bryant has been a solid player for the Cubs since being draft by the team in 2013, but he struggled at the plate during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, averaging .206 with 11 RBI and four home runs in 34 games.
Still, he would be a solid addition for any contender and it’ll be interesting to see what the Cubs do later this week.
