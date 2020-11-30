Kris Bryant unlikely to be traded before non-tender deadline

The 28-year-old is drawing interest from multiple teams, including the Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox, who discussed a trade for Bryant over the summer.

Bryant has been a solid player for the Cubs since being draft by the team in 2013, but he struggled at the plate during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, averaging .206 with 11 RBI and four home runs in 34 games.

Still, he would be a solid addition for any contender and it’ll be interesting to see what the Cubs do later this week.