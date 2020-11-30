Kourtney Kardashian Responds to ‘The Undoing’ Star Edgar Ramirez’s Flirty Instagram Post

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star first catches the actor’s attention after she shares some sultry photos of hers while asking, ‘Who killed Elena Alves?’

Fans are likely now all ears for Kourtney Kardashian and Edgar Ramirez‘s social media interaction. The two stars have got flirty on Instagram after the POOSH founder made public that she is a fan of his show “The Undoing“.

On Sunday, November 29, the reality TV star posted on her Instagram page several sexy photos of hers showing her baring her toned midriff in a lavender bustier and matching pants. In the caption, she posed a question about the HBO series’ main plotline, “Who killed Elena Alves?”

The post didn’t go unnoticed by Edgar, who plays Detective Joe Mendoza on the limited series. He reposted one of Kourtney’s images on his Instagram Stories and cheekily wrote over it, “I’m all ears….,” along with a winking emoji.

Their exchange didn’t stop there as the mother of three responded to the Venezuelan actor on her own Stories on Monday, November 30, “NO ONE TALK TO ME UNTIL I WATCH.” Edgar replied with three emojis, the monkey hiding its face, the monkey covering its ears and the flame emoji.

Edgar isn’t the only “The Undoing” star who commented on Kourtney’s Instagram post. Nicole Kidman, who plays Grace Fraser on the hit series, chimed in as writing, “I have a few guesses.” Another follower weighed in, “My moneys on the husband.” Other celebs commenting on the post included Fai Khadra, Sofia Hutchins and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Kourtney has been single since she split from French model and former boxer Younes Bendjima, who is 14 years her junior. The two were previously dating since 2016, following her rumored fling with Justin Bieber, until they broke up in 2018.

As for Edgar, he appears to be available as well.

“The Undoing” aired its series finale on Sunday, November 29, unraveling the mystery of Elena’s murder. The show based on the 2014 novel “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz also stars Hugh Grant as Jonathan Fraser.